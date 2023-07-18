A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at Jordan’s Kwik Stop No. 29, 221 Co-Op Drive in Bono (Craighead County) for Monday night’s drawing.
There was no jackpot winner, so the drawing for Wednesday night will be for an estimated $1 billion.
The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41 with the Powerball being 21. The multiplier was four. The player matched the five white balls but didn’t have the Powerball number. However, they increased their $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.
Another Arkansas Powerball player won $200,000. They purchased their winning ticket from Flash Market No. 7406, 481 U.S. 65 North in in Clinton. A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at Kum & Go No. 409, 2388 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.
The $1 billion Powerball jackpot ranks as the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.
Hagler wants to remind players that all lottery games are supposed to be fun. The draw games were designed to deliver big jackpots as an entertaining product for adults. A person must be 18 years of age or older to play.