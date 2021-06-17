Eight district Farm Families have been named in the 74th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program.
Selected from South Arkansas were the following.
Southwest District: Cody and Ashlee Askew of Hope (Hempstead County) – The Askews have 1,440 acres where they raise cattle and swine as well as grow hay, pecans, corn silage and timber. They have been farming for 21 years and have two sons, Levi and Eli.
West Central District: Kent and Anita Malcom of Okolona (Clark County) – The Malcoms have been farming for 40 years. They raise Charolais cattle and hay on 959 acres, in addition to a 30-acre plant nursery. They have two adult children and a grandson.
Southeast District: Layne and Ryane Miles of McGehee (Desha County) – They farm on 10,700 acres where they grow irrigated corn, soybeans, cotton and rice. The Miles family has been farming for six years and have two children, Luke and Owen.
The district winners will now be judged to determine a state winner who will be announced December 9 at the Farm Family of the Year Luncheon.
The Farm Family of the Year program begins each year with selection of top the farm families in each county and culminates with the selection of the state Farm Family of the Year who will then go on to represent Arkansas in the Southeastern Farmer of the Year competition. Arkansas has had two farmers receive the title of Southeastern Farmer of the Year, Brian Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016.
All winners are judged on their farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural/community leadership.