The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved this week $64,102,718.80 for water and wastewater projects serving more than 15,593 people in 12 Arkansas counties.
South Arkansas projects on the list:
The City of Crossett in Ashley County received a $939,365 loan from the Water Sewer and Solid Waste Fund for planning, design, and acquisition of easements and rights-of-way for improvements to the sewer system. This project will benefit approximately 3,050 customers.
The City of Eudora in Chicot County received a $543,404 loan and a loan of $1,630,221 with principal forgiveness from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund. The funding will be used for water system improvements, including the replacement of water mains and fire hydrants. This project will benefit approximately 955 customers.
The City of Strong in Union County received a $146,327 loan and a loan of $62,712 with principal forgiveness from the Arkansas Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Program for wastewater system improvements. The number of customers estimated to benefit from this project is 432.
The City of Mitchellville in Desha County received an additional loan totaling $75,000 with principal forgiveness from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund program for wastewater treatment facility improvements to complete a previously approved project. Approximately 180 customers will be served by the project.
The Boeuf-Tensas Regional Irrigation Water Distribution District in Chicot, Desha, and parts of Drew, Ashley, Lincoln, and Jefferson Counties received approval to have an outstanding loan balance of $27,101 converted to a grant upon receipt of unexpended funds of $40,000 on or before June 30, 2021. The previously approved funds were to be used to match federal funds for the construction of a flood control and agriculture irrigation water supply project, but the federal funding was not received.