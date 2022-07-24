Police in Broken Bow, OK, want to talk with the husband of a De Queen, AR, woman whose body was found in a tent.
The body of Melissa Mussett, 50, was found on Thursday, June 30.
Broken Bow Police Department are trying to locate Brian Mussett, 43, of Idabel, who may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation. He has ties to Idabel and Valliant, OK, and to the De Queen, AR area. Mussett is a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information of Brian Mussett’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him, is asked to call Broken Bow Police Department at 580-584-3310.
Mrs. Mussett’s cause of death hasn’t been announced.
She was a former manager of the McDonald’s Restaurant in Idabel. In addition to her missing husband, she leaves behind two sons, a stepson, her mother and one sister.