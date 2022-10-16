Voters in Hot Spring County will decide whether to legalize alcohol sales in their community after nearly 80 years of prohibition when they vote in the November 2022 General Election.
Hot Spring County voters proposed legalizing the sale and manufacture of alcoholic beverages in Hot Spring County, subject to regulation and issuance of permits by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division and Arkansas law.
Voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether the county should allow alcohol sales or remain a dry county.
CLICK HERE to see a fact sheet about the election.
Hot Spring County is currently a dry county, meaning that alcohol may not be manufactured or sold in the county without a vote of the people.
Using the citizen initiative process allowed under state law, citizens making up the Vote Hot Spring County Wet collected signatures from 6,734 registered voters in Hot Spring County to place this local option proposal on the ballot.
Voting is already under way for people casting their votes via absentee ballots.