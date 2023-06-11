There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
21-32-42-46-50, Powerball 4, Power Play 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $324 million ($167.3 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-19-53-60-68, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $260 million ($134.3 million cash).