The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27.
Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
They are:
Any Michelle Fendley, Bismarck.
Zoe Charise Harris, Camden.
Nicholas Craig Meeks, Hamburg.
Keylie Sue Powell, Arkadelphia.
The individual making the highest score on the UBE administered in Arkansas was Bradley John Isbell from the University of Missouri – Columbia School of Law.