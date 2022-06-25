There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-7-11-25-56, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $328 million ($186.3 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-10-31-48-56, Powerball 12, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $335 million ($188 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.