Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-7-11-25-56, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $328 million ($186.3 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

6-10-31-48-56, Powerball 12, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $335 million ($188 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

