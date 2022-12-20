There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-37-55-65-67, Powerball 12, Power Play 5x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $500.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $170 million ($91.5 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $465 million ($250.4 million cash).