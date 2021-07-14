Daytime heat-driven showers and thunderstorms in the Four State area will remain possible each day through the remainder of this week and into the weekend.
By the end of this week through early next week, another upper-level trough will slowly drop southward toward the region with increasing chances for thunderstorms areawide, especially into early next week.
Some strong storms may be capable of producing gusty winds and brief heavy downpours, generally more likely during the hours of afternoon peak heating.