Keifer Dalton Peek, 29, of TexARKana, died about 12:26 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving overturned in the 3000 block of Trinity Boulevard in Miller County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Peek was driving a 2008 model Chevrolet Aveo east on the road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times. Peek was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry. Cpl. Les Munn investigated the wreck for the TexARKana Police Department.