Arkansas’ first fatal vehicle accident happened early Monday in Southeast Arkansas.
The victim is officially listed as a “John Doe” pending formal identification.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2011 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on U.S. 82 in Chicot County about 2:30 a.m.
The Caravan, driven by Eliceo Luna Perez, 35, of Atlanta, GA, crossed the center line and into a turn lane. It struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Eduardo Artega-Garcia, 47, of Portland, OR, head-on.
Injured drivers were taken to Delta Regional Medical Center and Chicot Memorial Medical Center.
The unidentified victim was a passenger in the Perez vehicle.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Christian W. Morphis investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.