Fayetteville will again consider whether to add more armed police officers to the city’s public schools.
The City Council on Tuesday will consider a proposal to add one new school resource officer, while also committing to adding two new officers annually until each school has a full-time officer on duty every school day.
The measure is sponsored by Council member Holly Hertzberg who said she wants to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty and staff, but also because she believes the local school district should follow the recommendations of the state’s school safety commission.
In a memo sent to the City Attorney’s office, Hertzberg mentioned the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.
“As we were tragically reminded on May 24th, school violence is a prominent threat that needs to be taken seriously,” Hertzberg wrote. “The City of Fayetteville has a responsibility to ensure all possible measures are in place to prevent and defend against this type of evil.”
Hertzberg said Fayetteville is behind in meeting the best practices recently published in a report by the Arkansas School Safety Commission, which recommend that every school have an armed police presence at all times during classes or major extracurricular activities.
The city currently has six school resource officers assigned to the Fayetteville Public Schools district, which operates 15 campuses and next year will open a new middle school in west Fayetteville.
Hertzberg’s proposal would add one new officer this year, and would express the council’s intent to add two more officers each year beginning in 2023.
The city shares the cost of paying for school resource officers with the district. Adding a new officer this year would cost $40,000, according to a budget adjustment document included in the proposal’s agenda packet. The district would reimburse the city for $23,400 of the officer’s salary, and the city would pay the remaining $16,600.
