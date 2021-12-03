Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to grant 20 pardons and two restorations of firearm rights only. An additional 42 clemency requests were denied. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
The following South Arkansas residents received gubernatorial pardons:
Valarie King, Camden. Forgery in the Second Degree (B Felony), Theft Of Property (B Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Efrem V. Mason, Rison. Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), 2 counts (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Cleveland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Brittany Mills, Hamburg. Delivery of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (Lisdexamfetamine) (B Felony), Delivery of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (Lisdexamfetamine) (B Felony), and Delivery of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (Lisdexamfetamine) (B Felony) (CR 2010-35). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2010 – Ashley County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.