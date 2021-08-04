There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-9-17-27-34, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There were one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $191 million ($139.8 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-21-22-34-47, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $211 million ($153.9 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.