Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-9-17-27-34, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.

There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $500. There were one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $191 million ($139.8 million cash).

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

1-21-22-34-47, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $211 million ($153.9 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you