A Mississippi truck driver died just after midnight on Tuesday when his vehicle ran off a road in rural Desha County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Guy Self, 59, of Lexington was driving a 1990 Peterbilt west on Arkansas 4. He approached the intersection of Arkansas 1 and failed to stop, sliding across the highway and down an embankment.
The truck rolled over on its right side and struck several trees.
Self died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Deputy Sheriff Alan Hernandez of the Desha County Sheriff’s Office investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; accident location; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault. The reports also omit names of juveniles who were injured or killed, although we report those names when obtained through other sources.