Warren Police Department officers executed a search warrant Monday at Hometown Tobacco, located at 404 S. Martin Street, in reference to illegal THC marijuana gummies and THC vaping devices.
According to Warren Police Department Criminal Investigator Sargent Tim Nichols, 81 packages of illegal substances believed to be THC marijuana candy and gummies were recovered from the store. Also seized were 27 THC vaporizing e-cigarettes. The substances have been submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further testing. A firearm was also found on the premises.
