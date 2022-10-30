There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Powerball lottery numbers were:

19-31-40-46-57, Powerball 23, Power Play 3x.

There were five Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally, and one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Florida.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be $1 billion ($497.3 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were five Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were 12 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

4-19-31-53-69, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $87 million ($42.8 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

