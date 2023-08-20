There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-25-27-38-62, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $291 million ($139.6 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
10-20-29-44-66, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $33 million ($15.8 million cash).