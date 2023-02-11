The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has requested activation of a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Genoa area.
Ronald Everett Cotton, 71, was last known to have been at 580 Private Road 1220, near Miller County Road 295.
He has been missing since 2 p.m. Friday. He was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a yellow plaid shirt.
Cotton is described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has short white hair and green eyes. He has a pale complexion.
Cotton needs supplemental oxygen.
Anyone with information should call the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 774-3001.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.