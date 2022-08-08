A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road.
Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports.
According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north on the road about 5:21 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. The car left the road at a high rate of speed, went through a chain-link fence and crashed with a parked and unattached box trailer. The car went under the trailer and stopped when it it the trailer’s landing gear.
Both victims were taken to Wadley Hospital where the passenger died.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Les Munn investigated the wreck for TexARKana Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.