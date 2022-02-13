There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-10-21-41-62, Powerball 7, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California. There were Match 5+ Power Play winners of $2 million in Illinois and Texas.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $183 million ($122.4 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
11-16-23-24-30, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $53 million ($35.1 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.