There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
37-51-58-60, Powerball 19, Power Play 2.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Oklahoma, and one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $490 million ($355.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $432 million ($312.8 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.