Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

37-51-58-60, Powerball 19, Power Play 2.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Oklahoma, and one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $490 million ($355.1 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

4-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $432 million ($312.8 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you