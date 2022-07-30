Two men charged with murder in the March beating death of a TEXarkana man appeared separately before a judge in Bowie County on Monday.
Cedric Ballard, 52, and Darquales “Smiley” McHenry, 34, are accused in the killing of Johnny Robinson, 53. Ballard appeared before 5th District Judge Bill Miller for arraignment on a murder charge on Monday morning. He is represented by Texarkana lawyer Shorty Barrett and entered a plea of not guilty. Miller scheduled Ballard to return to court in October for a pretrial hearing, according to records in the case.
McHenry appeared before Miller without a lawyer on Monday. Miller appointed Texarkana lawyer Eric Marks to represent him and rescheduled the case for arraignment August 8, court records show.
Ballard allegedly paid McHenry $50 to beat Robinson at a house in the 500 block of Melton Street in TEXarkana, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Robinson allegedly sold cigarettes, beer and marijuana for Ballard and Ballard allegedly believed Robinson had cheated him. McHenry allegedly assaulted Robinson while Ballard watched.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.