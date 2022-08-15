Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday.
The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds.
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are conducted the investigations.
At this time the shooting locations have been identified as:
1:53 p.m. Saturday, at 4022 Frazier Pike, one wounded.
1:37 p.m. Saturday, at 9401 Mabelvale Cutoff, no injuries.
7:20 p.m. Saturday, one deceased at 900 block of South Rodney Parham.
12:58 p.m. Sunday, one deceased at Frazier Pike and 3M Road.
2:39 p.m. Sunday, one injured at Interstate 30 (eastbound) and 65th Street.
2:44 p.m. Sunday, one injured at Interstate 440 (northbound) and near Springer Street.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, at least three shootings, beginning at Interstate 630 (westbound) near the Big Rock interchange, followed by an incident near I-630 and Shackelford, then moving toward the intersection of Markham Street and Bowman, no injuries.
Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, a shooting at 13111 West Markham, no injuries.
5:14 p.m. Sunday, a shooting inside a convenience store at 6500 Mabelvale Cutoff, one deceased and one critically wounded.
Presently the investigating law enforcement agencies are working to determine what connection, if any, the shooting incidents might be connected.
At 5:45 p.m. Sunday, near Roosevelt Road and State Street, two individuals were taken into custody following a pursuit involving state police troopers. The individuals are believed to be connected to at least one of the shooting incidents.