There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
15-21-32-62-65, Powerball 26, Power Play 5x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Illinois.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $500.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $348 million ($209.5 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-17-20-46-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.