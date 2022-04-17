Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

15-21-32-62-65, Powerball 26, Power Play 5x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Illinois.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $500.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $348 million ($209.5 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

4-17-20-46-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 5x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($11.9 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you