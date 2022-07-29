A collision between a car and a Union Pacific freight train about 2:52 a.m. Friday killed a Rison man.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jay Warner, 37, was driving a 2017 model Nissan south on Main Street when he entered a grade crossing that has warning bells, lights and crossing arms. The car was struck by the westbound train. The vehicle came to rest along the north side of the rail grade crossing.
Warner died at the scene. No injuries were reported among train personnel.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
This was the second fatal vehicle-train fatality in Cleveland County since December. On December 17, a New Edinburg woman was killed when the van she was driving north on Maple Street in Kingsland was struck by a westbound train.
Trooper 1st Class Tre’Vaughn Moore investigated both collisions.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.