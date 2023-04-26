Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

8-29-46-47-48, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $38 million ($20.4 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $200.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

19-21-55-66-68, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.

