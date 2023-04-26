There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-29-46-47-48, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $38 million ($20.4 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
19-21-55-66-68, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.