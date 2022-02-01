At last Thursday’s meeting of the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority board members discussed the new terminal’s construction progress, a long-term masterplan creation, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the inaugural flight to Houston.
In preparation for Texarkana’s new United Airlines flight to Houston, airport officials are excited to welcome everyone to a ribbon cutting ceremony. It will be held at Gate 1 in the terminal building at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 13. This event will be open to the public; however, federal regulations still require masks to be worn inside of the terminal building.
Director of Aviation Paul Mehrlich announced that the concrete and ditch paving has been completed for the south taxiway. Also, the north taxiway is completed with a tower-controlled airfield lighting system to be installed in February.
“At that point, in theory, we could open up taxiway Delta, but we are going to keep it closed to be used as a haul-route for construction of the new terminal,” Mehrlich said.
