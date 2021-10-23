There was one grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery. The $108 million ticket was sold in Arizona
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
9-14-26-29-66, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + Powerplay ticket sold, worth $30,000. There were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.9 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
23-29-47-59-60, Powerball 15, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $60 million ($41.8 million cash).