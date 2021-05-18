Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of South Central Arkansas, and for portions of the Ouachita River.
Late Tuesday, National Weather Service radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Ouachita, Clark, Dallas and Calhoun counties. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain has fallen since earlier in the day Tuesday and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
More rain is expected.
NWS radar estimates that 4 inches of rain has fallen north of Stephens on Tuesday night, with a similar amount in the Louann area.
The rain will flood small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bearden, Leola, Thornton, Carthage, Harlow, Highland Industrial Park, Dogwood, Jenkins Ferry State Park, East Camden, Ramsey, Hopeville, Holly Springs, Princeton, Millville, Eagle Mills, Bunn, Tulip, Harmony Grove, Locust Bayou and Delhi.
The flash flood warning extended through 11 Arkansas counties, from Ouachita in the south to Cleburne County in the north.
The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said Wednesday morning that four homes and eight cars were flooded in Saline County and 15 people were rescued.
The public can expect quick rises in both the Ouachita and Little Missouri rivers.
The Ouachita River at Camden was at 22.3 feet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Flood stage is 26 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday night and continue rising to 31 feet this weekend.
Additional rises are possible thereafter.
At 30 feet, Arkansas 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood.
Flooding on the Little Missouri River near Boughton affects Nevada, Ouachita and Clark counties.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the stage was 11.6 feet. Flood stage is 20 feet.
The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet Thursday evening.
At 20 feet, pastures along the river begins to flood. Water backs up in Half Moon Slough and Boggy Creek in southwestern Clark County.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Friday as an active weather pattern persists. While the overall threat for seeing severe weather looks to remain low, a strong storm or two could be seen. There will remain an increased
threat for flash flooding for portions of western and southwest Arkansas, where total rainfall amounts of one to three inches are expected from Tuesday morning through Friday with locally higher amounts possible.