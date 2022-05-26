Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

19-28-39-42-57, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Connecticut.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery had not posted Arkansas lottery results as of Thursday morning.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $150 million ($88 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-5-6-63-68, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $157 million ($92.5 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

