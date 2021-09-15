A weekly COVID-19 testing policy for all Fayetteville city employees might be difficult to manage, but the idea isn’t completely off the table.
Mayor Lioneld Jordan discussed the matter with the city’s Board of Health after last week’s City Council decision that asked the mayor to explore the idea.
The policy was proposed by Council Member Matthew Petty, and the council voted 6-2 to approve a resolution encouraging the mayor to investigate the possibility of requiring all city employees to submit results of a COVID-19 to the Human Resources Department every week. Any employee who voluntarily presents a vaccination card showing that they are fully vaccinated would be exempt from the rule.
City Attorney Kit Williams earlier this month said testing should be administered during work hours to ensure the policy doesn’t interfere with an employee’s free time. He also said tests should be paid for by the city so that there are no costs imposed on any employees because of the new policy.
Members of the health board said while the plan could incentivize vaccinations and go a long way toward keeping employees safe, managing the details on a weekly basis would be challenging.
The city currently has 770 employees, said Missy Cole, the city’s Human Resources director. About 64% of those are likely fully vaccinated, she said. That leaves about 278 employees who are either hesitant or resistant to the idea of receiving a vaccine.
“I don’t know, logistically, how this is going to work,” said Board Member Huda Sharaf, director of the University of Arkansas’ Pat Walker Health Center. “I’m just being honest.”
Sharaf said aside from the costs of tests, which range from $50 to $100 each, coordination of weekly testing procedures might not be something the city can handle.
She said it’s one thing for private companies whose employees are located within a single building or complex, but regular testing of hundreds of employees who are spread all across town – some who work days and others at night – could be unmanageable.
Fire Chief Brad Hardin said he envisions a major challenge in his department.
“I can’t imagine the logistics of trying to pull this off,” Hardin said. “In the Fire Department alone, to catch three different cycled shifts that alternate week to week … it’s very complicated.”
The board discussed some possible recommendations, such as setting a time limit or a goal for an end date.
Board Chairman Hershey Garner said one idea is to lift the policy if the city reaches an 85% vaccination rate, which at this point, would require about 160 more people to become fully vaccinated.
