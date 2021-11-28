There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-32-55-64-66, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
There was Match 5 winner of $1 million in California and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $253 million ($178.9 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-27-37-42-59, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($73.3 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.