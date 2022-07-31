Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

4-17-57-58-68, Powerball 12, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Delaware.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $187 million ($110.6 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot reboots to $20 million ($11.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

