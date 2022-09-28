There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $355 million ($183.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
13-20-31-33-59, Powerball 20, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $300 million ($159.2 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.