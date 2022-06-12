Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

18-20-26-53-69, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Tennessee and Texas.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $243 million ($138.9 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-12-14-18-32, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 5x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $247 million ($140.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

