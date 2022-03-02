There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
18-22-38-39-50, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $113 million ($77 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
7-21-39-47-55, Powerball 19, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $73 million ($48.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.