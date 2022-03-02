Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

18-22-38-39-50, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $113 million ($77 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

7-21-39-47-55, Powerball 19, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $73 million ($48.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you