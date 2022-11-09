There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
5-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 4x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Georgia, Maryland and New York. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in Illinois.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $189 million ($91 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 12 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($9.8 million cash value).