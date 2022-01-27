One teen is dead and another is at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Bowie County, TX, Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to two unresponsive juveniles located at a residence on Twilight Circle.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was learned that the home was without electricity and was being heated with assistance of a gasoline powered electric generator.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Green and Stovall arrived on scene first and found a 16-year-old female unresponsive on the front porch. CPR was started as Trooper Green entered the home and located Micah Franco, 13, of Texarkana, also unresponsive on the living room floor. The boy was dead.
