There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
22-23-37-62-63, Powerball 19, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Illinois. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $545 million ($392.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
17-21-27-43-56, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15.8 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.