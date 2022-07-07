There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
32-36-49-62-69, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $48 million ($27.9 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
27-31-50-51-61, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $400 million ($231.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.