There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
5-11-41-44-55, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $150 million ($77.2 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200, and four Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
18-34-37-45-51, Powerball 14 Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $163 million ($86.8 million cash).