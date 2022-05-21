Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

33-40-59-60-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 of $1 million in Virginia.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $143 million ($83.6 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

40-41-58-64-65, Powerball 17, Power Play 3.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $117 million ($68.4 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

