There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
33-40-59-60-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 of $1 million in Virginia.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $143 million ($83.6 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
40-41-58-64-65, Powerball 17, Power Play 3.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $117 million ($68.4 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.