A youth died about 1:28 p.m. Sunday in a 4x4 vehicle wreck in Ashley County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, the youth was driving a 1990 Honda Foreman west of Arkansas 189 near Ashley County Road 495. The vehicle apparently developed a mechanical issue and the driver was thrown from it, landing in the westbound lane of traffic.
The driver died at the scene.
The ASP does not identify minors involved in fatal accidents.
The body was released to Jones Hartshorn Funeral Home.
The weather was clear and the road was dry. Trooper Ross Allen investigated the wreck.