There was no grand prize winner Friday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 ticket sold, worth $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier tickets sold, worth $1,500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $297 million ($204.1 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
21-25-32-63-67, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $104 million ($72 million cash).