There was one grand prize winner Monday of the $699.8 million national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-22-54-66-69, Powerball 15, Power Play 2x.
The winning ticket was sold in California, specifically, at an Albertsons grocery store in Morro Bay, near San Luis Obispo. It is the seventh largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Tennessee. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts and Virginia.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Powerball winners of $50,000. There were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were six Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 9 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 8 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($14.2.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
21-25-36-62-63, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $45 million ($31.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.