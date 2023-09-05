U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) has named Cody Burkham as his new district director, and Murray Miller as his new legislative director.
“Since 2021, Murray Miller has been a valuable member of our team. Murray served as Senior Legislative Assistant with integrity and ambition, and I’m excited to announce that she will be stepping into the role of legislative director. Under her leadership, our legislative team will continue their work to advance forward-thinking solutions for the 4th District.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Cody Burkham back to Team Westerman to assume the role of district director. A native Arkansan, Cody brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, and I look forward to working with him in this capacity. One of my top priorities as congressman for the 4th District is constituent services, and Cody will be a great fit in leading our district staff in this effort.
“Murray and Cody are proven leaders. I look forward to seeing how they will lead Team Westerman alongside my Chief of Staff, Nancy Peele, and the rest of our communications, operations, legislative, and district staff.”
Miller is a native of Jackson, MS. Prior to joining Rep. Westerman’s office in 2021, she served on the legislative staff in the office of Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) and for the International Fresh Produce Association on the Government Relations team. Before moving to DC, Murray taught at the American School of Madrid in Madrid, Spain. Murray holds a bachelor of arts degree in international studies and Spanish from the University of Mississippi.
Burkham is from Hope. From 2015-2017, he worked in Washington, DC, where he served as a legislative assistant for Rep. Westerman before returning to Arkansas to serve as the executive vice president of the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association. Burkham holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and history from Southern Arkansas University.
Peele started as chief of staff for Westerman on January 1, 2023. Originally from Baton Rouge, she holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Louisiana State University. She started her career in Washington, DC in the office of Jones Walker, a New Orleans-based law firm. She served as deputy chief of staff and financial director for Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) from 2015-2019 and as chief of staff for Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) from 2019-2022. In her free time, Nancy serves on the bipartisan House Chief of Staff Association and is an avid LSU sports fan.