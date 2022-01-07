Cleveland County lawmen are investigating the shooting death of James Germaine Jackson, 36, of New Edinburg.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that at 11:29 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old School Street in New Edinburg concerning a reported shooting.
They found a deceased man – Jackson -- lying in the driveway. Jackson had suffered a gunshot wound.
The investigation revealed Jackson had been involved in an altercation at that location with an elderly male. During the altercation a gun discharged and Jackson was struck.
The matter is still under investigation. The results of the investigation will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney to determine if charges will be filed in the incident. No arrest has been made at this time.