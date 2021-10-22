The Federal Communications Commission has approved an additional 71 applications for funding commitments totaling $40,468,845 for Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program.
Two Arkansas health systems will receive funds.
Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock was awarded $999,277 to purchase telehealth carts and video monitoring equipment to safely care for and monitor COVID-19 positive patients remotely, and to easily allow for communications between patients and doctors, specialists, and family members.
St. Bernard's Healthcare in Jonesboro was awarded $547,270 for remote patient monitoring platforms and devices that allow patients to connect to physicians, both in-person and at home, and allow providers to better monitor patient outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the FCC's third funding announcement of approved Round 2 applications bringing the total to approximately $123.6 million awarded to health care providers.